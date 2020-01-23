UrduPoint.com
Inland Revenue Seizes 430,000 Cigarettes In Month

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 08:38 PM

Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue of Federal Board of Revenue Peshawar following directives of Director General Dr Bashirullah Khan has intensified crackdown on illicit trade of cigarettes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue of Federal board of Revenue Peshawar following directives of Director General Dr Bashirullah Khan has intensified crackdown on illicit trade of cigarettes.

In the month of January, a total of 430,000 sticks of various local and international brands counterfeit cigarettes have been seized and actions against the involved in illicit trade have been initiated.

The Director General has warned all the cigarettes' dealers to refrain from sales and purchase of smuggled and counterfeit brands, otherwise actions would be taken against them.

