Inmate heart patient shifted to CPEIC on CM directions

Inmate heart patient was shifted to Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar who visited district jail on Thursday during his visit to the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Inmate heart patient was shifted to Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar who visited district jail on Thursday during his visit to the city.

The inmate named Muhammad Hanif appealed to CM for his treatment .

Following the directions of Chief Minister Buzdar, Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, got the patient shifted to cardiology on Friday, said a handout issued here.

The jail administration had got him checked from the hospital when he complained of heart issue but his treatment could not be started.

The Commissioner said, a team of experts inspected the inmate today, adding that it was the right of prisoners to have treatment facilities.