Inmate Sports Festival Promotes Peace And Rehabilitation In Kohat Jail
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Central Jail Kohat hosted an Inmate sports Festival on Friday organized by the District Administration Kohat, under the provincial government's orders.
The event brought together Commissioner Kohat Division Mr Mutasim Billah Shah, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr Abdul Akram, District Sports Officer and Jail Administration Kohat.
The festival featured an array of games, including volleyball, tug-of-war and musical chairs, aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being among the prisoners.
Sports competitions were held, and trophies were awarded to the winning prisoners, encouraging them to adopt a positive and constructive lifestyle.
On this occasion, Commissioner Shah emphasized the importance of peace in societal development, stating that it is the guarantee of a country's progress. He also urged the prisoners to work towards the betterment of society upon their release, pledging to become useful citizens.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown
European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week
Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..
Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..
SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles
Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, sy ..
UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the Peopl ..
Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains Unbeaten, Wins Diplomatic Cup ..
DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC high-level meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAF contingent lands back after successful participation in exercise Spears of Victory-20255 minutes ago
-
Progress on PSPA projects reviewed5 minutes ago
-
Inmate sports festival promotes peace and rehabilitation in Kohat Jail5 minutes ago
-
PM's climate aide stresses for public-private collaboration in green initiatives5 minutes ago
-
International Hockey League 2025 held under Prime Minister Youth Program5 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman chairs meeting to address Islamabad’s water situation15 minutes ago
-
Sindh Assembly to meet on Feb 1715 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agriculture dept employees offer Namaz-i-Istasqa15 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK welcomed Turkey’s unwavering support for Kashmiris’ rights15 minutes ago
-
DPR Railways deputation period extended15 minutes ago
-
ATC indicts 31 PTI leaders, workers in two May-9 riot cases15 minutes ago
-
Court grants post-arrest bail to 3 PTI workers in protest case15 minutes ago