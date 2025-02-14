Open Menu

Inmate Sports Festival Promotes Peace And Rehabilitation In Kohat Jail

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Inmate sports festival promotes peace and rehabilitation in Kohat Jail

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Central Jail Kohat hosted an Inmate sports Festival on Friday organized by the District Administration Kohat, under the provincial government's orders.

The event brought together Commissioner Kohat Division Mr Mutasim Billah Shah, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr Abdul Akram, District Sports Officer and Jail Administration Kohat.

The festival featured an array of games, including volleyball, tug-of-war and musical chairs, aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being among the prisoners.

Sports competitions were held, and trophies were awarded to the winning prisoners, encouraging them to adopt a positive and constructive lifestyle.

On this occasion, Commissioner Shah emphasized the importance of peace in societal development, stating that it is the guarantee of a country's progress. He also urged the prisoners to work towards the betterment of society upon their release, pledging to become useful citizens.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling ..

34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown

5 minutes ago
 European Commission views Trump's proposed 'recipr ..

European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..

20 minutes ago
 FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awa ..

FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week

35 minutes ago
 Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, ..

Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open da ..

Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..

40 minutes ago
 Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartph ..

Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last

43 minutes ago
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, ..

Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..

50 minutes ago
 SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintag ..

SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles

1 hour ago
 Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military veh ..

Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, sy ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanit ..

UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the Peopl ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains ..

Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains Unbeaten, Wins Diplomatic Cup ..

2 hours ago
  DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC h ..

 DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC high-level meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan