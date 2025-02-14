Inmate sports festival promotes peace and rehabilitation in Kohat Jail

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Central Jail Kohat hosted an Inmate sports Festival on Friday organized by the District Administration Kohat, under the provincial government's orders.

The event brought together Commissioner Kohat Division Mr Mutasim Billah Shah, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr Abdul Akram, District Sports Officer and Jail Administration Kohat.

The festival featured an array of games, including volleyball, tug-of-war and musical chairs, aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being among the prisoners.

Sports competitions were held, and trophies were awarded to the winning prisoners, encouraging them to adopt a positive and constructive lifestyle.

On this occasion, Commissioner Shah emphasized the importance of peace in societal development, stating that it is the guarantee of a country's progress. He also urged the prisoners to work towards the betterment of society upon their release, pledging to become useful citizens.

APP/azq/378