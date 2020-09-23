Inmate undergoes successful heart surgery at CPEIC

Doctors of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) on Wednesday conducted five hours long successful surgery of an inmate of district jail who was shifted to the hospital on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar issued directions for ailing inmate Muhammad Hanif's treatment during visit of district jail in last week.

Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhter Mahmood , on behalf of Punjab CM, met the family of ailing inmate after the surgery and also got him shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under his supervision.

In his message issued here, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitated Muhammad Hanif and his family over successful surgery and said that the state has performed its duty by providing treatment facilities to the inmate.

Earlier, Commissioner met him at the cardiology hospital before surgery and extended best wishes on behalf of chief minister. He said that the provincial government was bearing all treatment expenditures of the patient.

The inmate thanked Usman Buzdar for his treatment saying that Almighty Allah has made Punjab Chief Minister a source of new life for him.

It's worth mentioning that Muhammad Hanif had appealed to CM for his treatment. Following the directions of CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, got the patient shifted to cardiology hospital a couple of days ago.