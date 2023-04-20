Inmates involved in minor crimes are released from district jail Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Following the orders of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan many inmates Thursday were released from District Jail Abbottabad who was involved in minor crimes.

According to the details, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court issued a notification for the release of prisoners involved in minor crimes from jails in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Acting on this, on April 19, Session Judge Abbottabad, Akhtar Khan Niazi, along with District Magistrate III Adnan Iqbal, visited the district jail in Abbottabad, heard the cases of prisoners involved in minor offences, and released them. On this occasion, the prisoners expressed their gratitude to the judges and offered prayers while celebrating their release with their families.