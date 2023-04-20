UrduPoint.com

Inmates Involved In Minor Crimes Are Released From District Jail Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Inmates involved in minor crimes are released from district jail Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Following the orders of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan many inmates Thursday were released from District Jail Abbottabad who was involved in minor crimes.

According to the details, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court issued a notification for the release of prisoners involved in minor crimes from jails in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Acting on this, on April 19, Session Judge Abbottabad, Akhtar Khan Niazi, along with District Magistrate III Adnan Iqbal, visited the district jail in Abbottabad, heard the cases of prisoners involved in minor offences, and released them. On this occasion, the prisoners expressed their gratitude to the judges and offered prayers while celebrating their release with their families.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Jail Rashid Khan April From

Recent Stories

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shaw ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shawwal moon

14 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meetin ..

FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meeting in India

21 minutes ago
 I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

8 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.