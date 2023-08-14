Open Menu

Inmates Of District Jail Celebrate I Day With Enthusiasm And Fervor

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Inmates of District Jail celebrate I Day with enthusiasm and fervor

The Prisoners in District Jail Tank also celebrated the 76th Independence Day on Monday with enthusiasm and fervor

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Prisoners in District Jail Tank also celebrated the 76th Independence Day on Monday with enthusiasm and fervor.

The prisoners hoisted national flags in the prison on the occasion of Independence Day.

Assistant Commissioner Amin Ullah distributed sweets among the prisoners.

The Jail echoed with slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' (Long Live Pakistan).

On this occasion, the superintendent of the jail was also present.

The inmates also presented cultural dance on the beat of drums.

The officers of the Jail administration also mingled with the prisoners.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jail Independence Tank

Recent Stories

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches C-Art Korangi to provide psych ..

6 minutes ago
 Promotion of peace imperative for national progres ..

Promotion of peace imperative for national progress, prosperity: Dr Zill-i-Huma

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah performs ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah performs soft launch of Karachi safe ci ..

10 minutes ago
 PAD Dubai Celebrates Independence Day With Event T ..

PAD Dubai Celebrates Independence Day With Event Titled ‘Green Pakistan’

21 minutes ago
 NTDC celebrates 76th Independence Day with traditi ..

NTDC celebrates 76th Independence Day with traditional zeal

9 minutes ago
 PYPM cut cake on I Day in Quetta

PYPM cut cake on I Day in Quetta

9 minutes ago
National flag hoisting ceremony at WAPDA House

National flag hoisting ceremony at WAPDA House

6 minutes ago
 Freedom is priceless, says Punjab University Vice ..

Freedom is priceless, says Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahm ..

6 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated in Ankara

Independence Day celebrated in Ankara

6 minutes ago
 76th I Day of Pakistan celebrated In New Delhi

76th I Day of Pakistan celebrated In New Delhi

6 minutes ago
 National flag hosted at Quaid-e-Azam Residency in ..

National flag hosted at Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat on Independence Day

13 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to mark I Day in Tank

Ceremony held to mark I Day in Tank

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan