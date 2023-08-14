Inmates of District Jail celebrate I Day with enthusiasm and fervor

The Prisoners in District Jail Tank also celebrated the 76th Independence Day on Monday with enthusiasm and fervor

The prisoners hoisted national flags in the prison on the occasion of Independence Day.

Assistant Commissioner Amin Ullah distributed sweets among the prisoners.

The Jail echoed with slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' (Long Live Pakistan).

On this occasion, the superintendent of the jail was also present.

The inmates also presented cultural dance on the beat of drums.

The officers of the Jail administration also mingled with the prisoners.