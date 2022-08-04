Inmates of Haripur Jail vaccinated against Coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :On the directives of the provincial government and Inspector General of Prisons, the vaccination of the inmates of Central Jail Haripur against coronavirus began on Thursday.

According to the Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Hamid Azam Khan, the process of the vaccination of inmates against coronavirus was started with the cooperation of the medical superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital, Haripur.

On the first day of the drive over 60 prisoners were vaccinated against coronavirus.

Superintendent Jail Hamid Azam directed the staffers of both the Central Jail Haripur and health department to ensure the administering of vaccination to each and every prisoner.

He said that vaccination was inevitable for prevention of coronavirus.

The staffers of the health department assured the jail superintendent that they would not leave the jail premises without administering vaccination to all prisoners.