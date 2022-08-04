UrduPoint.com

Inmates Of Haripur Jail Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Inmates of Haripur Jail vaccinated against Coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :On the directives of the provincial government and Inspector General of Prisons, the vaccination of the inmates of Central Jail Haripur against coronavirus began on Thursday.

According to the Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Hamid Azam Khan, the process of the vaccination of inmates against coronavirus was started with the cooperation of the medical superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital, Haripur.

On the first day of the drive over 60 prisoners were vaccinated against coronavirus.

Superintendent Jail Hamid Azam directed the staffers of both the Central Jail Haripur and health department to ensure the administering of vaccination to each and every prisoner.

He said that vaccination was inevitable for prevention of coronavirus.

The staffers of the health department assured the jail superintendent that they would not leave the jail premises without administering vaccination to all prisoners.

Related Topics

Prisoner Jail Haripur All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Babar Azam pays tribute to Pakistani athletes for ..

Babar Azam pays tribute to Pakistani athletes for winning CWG 2022 competition

14 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about racism in UK

Armeena Khan opens up about racism in UK

26 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

38 minutes ago
 ECP all set to hold general elections as it finali ..

ECP all set to hold general elections as it finalizes delimitations of constitue ..

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral poli ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade ties

2 hours ago
 Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus ..

Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus sugar last crushing season

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.