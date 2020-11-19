UrduPoint.com
Inmates Of Sub-Jail Tank Sensitized On TB

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Inmates of Sub-Jail Tank sensitized on TB

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :TB Control Program Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday held awareness seminar at Sub-Jail Tank for sensitizing inmates, Jail officials, civil society and local elders about Tuberculosis (TB) disease and its spread from one person to the other.

Dr Irfan Khattak of TB Control Program Peshawar addressing as a key speaker said that Tuberculosis (TB) is a disease caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but they can also damage other parts of the body.

He said TB spreads through the air when a person with TB of the lungs or throat coughs, sneezes, or talks, adding the main symptoms of TB include bad cough that lasts 3 weeks or longer, weight loss, loss of appetite, coughing up blood or mucus, weakness or fatigue, fever, night sweats.

He said skin tests, blood tests, x-rays, and other tests can tell if a person is having TB. If not treated properly, TB can be deadly, Dr Irfan said and added TB could be cured by taking several medicines for a long period of time.

He said test and treatment of TB are totally free of cost in all districts of the province. He urged the Ulemas, Civil Society, Media and stakeholder to play their imperative role in making Pakistan TB free.

More Stories From Pakistan

