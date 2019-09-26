UrduPoint.com
Innocent Kashmiris Being Economically Paralyzed By Fascist Modi Regime : Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee of the Parliament Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday said India had crossed all the limits in held Kashmir and Kashmiris are being economically paralyzed by fascist Modi regime.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, Syed Fakhar Imam said Hitler Modi has crossed all limits of injustice and it is strange that there is total media blackout in the valley even in the 21st century and world is still silent.

The Kashmiris have been offering countless sacrifices for their sacred cause and, unfortunately, it has become a routine matter for the benumbed Indian security forces to deprive the Kashmiri youth of their lives through such operations, he added.

He said Kashmir issue has been highlighted globally and the international community has acknowledged it as a dispute.

He also appreciated the efforts being made by honest and sincere Prime Minister Imran Khan, armed forces and Pakistanis for Kashmir cause.

He said Pakistani and International media has also effectively highlighted Kashmir issue and it can only be resolved through plebiscite as per UN resolutions.

The Chairman said Pakistan stands by Kashmiris till they achieve their goal.

Syed Fakhar Imam said Modi's actions in Indian occupied Kashmir indicate that India is trying to snatch the rights of citizenship and acquisition of land from the Kashmiris.

He said Indian regime is trying to deprive Kashmiris from their civilization.

The Chairman Kashmir Committee said over 20,000 youngsters have been put into jails.

He said Indian paramilitary and other security forces are committing war crimes against humanity in Occupied Kashmir and over one hundred thousand Kashmiris have been martyred since 1987.

