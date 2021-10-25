UrduPoint.com

Innocent Killings, Arbitrary Arrests By Indian Troops Warrant Probe By UNHRC: APHC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

Innocent Killings, arbitrary arrests by Indian troops warrant probe by UNHRC: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the brutal killing of an innocent labourer and a detained with impunity by Indian troops with an aim to create a terror atmosphere in the territory of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed his grave concern over the gruesome killing of a civilian in Shopian and a detained youth, Zia Mustafa, who was forcibly taken out from Kotbhalwal jail, Jammu, and believed to have been killed in a fake encounter in the Poonch forests, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that the fresh case of Zia Mustuffa, a resident of Poonch, Azad Kashmir, who has been in jail for the past more than one decade, is a clear proof of Indian state terrorism.

Terming the extrajudicial murder of incarcerated Zia Mustafa as a heinous crime against humanity, the spokesman demanded a probe by the United Nations Human Rights Council and International War Tribunal into the brutal acts committed by Indian troops in Kashmir and take appropriate measures to stop Indian brutalities, arbitrary arrests, genocide, human rights abuses and widespread destruction.

The spokesman appealed to the freedom loving people of Kashmir to lodge a strong protest against Indian state terrorism with the international community and the United Nations by observing complete shutdown and civil curfew on October 27, Wednesday, the Black Day.

He also called for observing one-hour blackout from 7p.m to 8p.m as already appealed by the incarcerated Chairman Masarat Aalam Butt from Tihar Jail, Delhi.

The spokesman, while denouncing the use of military force against the civil population to suppress their legitimate resistance movement, reiterated the strong commitment, invincible steadfastness and unwavering pledge to lead the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion at the cost of whatever sacrifices it may demand from the people of Kashmir but will never compromise on Indian illegal and forcible occupation.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League vice chairman Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad also urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to observe complete shutdown on October 27 to mark it as the Black Day in protest against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Murder Delhi Islamabad Protest United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu Srinagar Lead Azad Jammu And Kashmir May October Media All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler briefed on strategy and future plans of ..

UAQ Ruler briefed on strategy and future plans of Ministry of Justice

23 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks close barely moved

Hong Kong stocks close barely moved

5 minutes ago
 China donates more COVID-19 vaccines to Philippine ..

China donates more COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines

5 minutes ago
 Beijing reports five local COVID-19 cases from Sat ..

Beijing reports five local COVID-19 cases from Saturday noon

7 minutes ago
 Govt paying focus on development of rural areas: M ..

Govt paying focus on development of rural areas: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik

7 minutes ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi announces four exhibitions, array ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces four exhibitions, array of events coinciding with UAE ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.