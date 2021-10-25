Innocent Killings, arbitrary arrests by Indian troops warrant probe by UNHRC: APHC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the brutal killing of an innocent labourer and a detained with impunity by Indian troops with an aim to create a terror atmosphere in the territory of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed his grave concern over the gruesome killing of a civilian in Shopian and a detained youth, Zia Mustafa, who was forcibly taken out from Kotbhalwal jail, Jammu, and believed to have been killed in a fake encounter in the Poonch forests, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that the fresh case of Zia Mustuffa, a resident of Poonch, Azad Kashmir, who has been in jail for the past more than one decade, is a clear proof of Indian state terrorism.

Terming the extrajudicial murder of incarcerated Zia Mustafa as a heinous crime against humanity, the spokesman demanded a probe by the United Nations Human Rights Council and International War Tribunal into the brutal acts committed by Indian troops in Kashmir and take appropriate measures to stop Indian brutalities, arbitrary arrests, genocide, human rights abuses and widespread destruction.

The spokesman appealed to the freedom loving people of Kashmir to lodge a strong protest against Indian state terrorism with the international community and the United Nations by observing complete shutdown and civil curfew on October 27, Wednesday, the Black Day.

He also called for observing one-hour blackout from 7p.m to 8p.m as already appealed by the incarcerated Chairman Masarat Aalam Butt from Tihar Jail, Delhi.

The spokesman, while denouncing the use of military force against the civil population to suppress their legitimate resistance movement, reiterated the strong commitment, invincible steadfastness and unwavering pledge to lead the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion at the cost of whatever sacrifices it may demand from the people of Kashmir but will never compromise on Indian illegal and forcible occupation.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League vice chairman Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad also urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to observe complete shutdown on October 27 to mark it as the Black Day in protest against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.