UrduPoint.com

Innovation A Key To Successful Entrepreneurship, Says Meher Kashif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Innovation a key to successful entrepreneurship, says Meher Kashif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Innovation was a key to successful entrepreneurship for promoting business and enhancing profitability, besides competing in local and global markets, said Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman and former Senior Vice President Lahore Chamber Meher Kashif Younis.

In his keynote address at a workshop on "The importance of Innovation in Entrepreneurship" held under the aegis of United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, here on Thursday, he said the successful exploitation of new ideas was crucial for a business to improve its process, offer better products and services to the market, besides increasing its efficiency and most importantly, enhance its profitability.

The marketplaces, whether local, national, regional or global were becoming highly competitive. Competition had increased as a result and knowledge-sharing opportunities offered by the internet, Meher underlined.

In the highly competitive world we live in, innovative ideas separate you from the rest, he said, adding innovation enhances the nature, creativity and design thinking process of a brand.

Meher Kashif said a new business could attain the height of success by incorporating creativity and added that it could open doors to various opportunities.

"We need to support innovators and entrepreneurs" to compete globally, he stressed.

He said, "We need to work together and use the skills within our communities to build strong, diverse and sustainable business". Further adding, Kashif said, we also need to get better at clearly communicating how climate change would affect us.

The strategies of middle East and North African (MENA) nations for the next 10-15 years included sustainability-in architecture, energy, tourism and community- but "we as citizens need to support their actions and collaborate within our own communities to market local changes", Younis concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Internet World Business Middle East Chamber Market Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidiz ..

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidized financing to empower dairy ..

41 minutes ago
 Federal Government Ministers push traders to close ..

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

2 hours ago
 IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a re ..

IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..

3 hours ago
 Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

5 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.