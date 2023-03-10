UrduPoint.com

Innovation, Digitalisation And Investments Critical To Tackling Power Sector Challenges Of Pakistan: Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Experts at the "Energy Dialogue" held at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) termed innovation, digitalization, and investments as critical for tackling power sector challenges

The dialogue was arranged by the University Advancement Office and the US-Pak Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E) at NUST in collaboration with Pakistan Renewable Energy Coalition.

The dialogue titled "Resolving Energy Sector Crisis through Digitalisation and Innovation" brought together experts from the energy sector, policymakers, and representatives from various industries to discuss the energy challenges of Pakistan and their potential solutions through digitalization and innovation.

Principal USPCAS-E, Dr. Adeel Waqas Ahmed highlighted the importance of the dialogue in addressing the current challenges facing the energy sector of Pakistan.

Dr. Ashfaq Hasan Khan, Principal of NUST School of Social Sciences and Humanities (S3H), shared his insights on the policy, and Ms Sadia Dada, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer K -Electric, talked about KE's operational turnaround through innovation and digitalization.

The event also featured a panel discussion with representatives from multiple industries, including Mr. Amer Zia, Chief Distribution Officer at KElectric; Mr Noorul Arfeen Zuberi, Senior Advisor at China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Limited, Mr. Naveed Qaiser, Senior Finance Manager at CPPA; and Dr. Kashif Imran, Associate Professor at USPCAS-E NUST.

In his closing remarks, Pro-Rector RIC-NUST Dr. Rizwan Riaz said, "we are pleased with the outcome of the dialogue, and hope that it will contribute to resolving the energy crisis in Pakistan through digitalization and innovation."An overwhelming number of students actively participated in the discussion. The dialogue stressed the need for more such activities in the future.

