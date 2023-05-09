Innovation in agri sector imperative to ensure food security: STZA Chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Azfar Manzoor on Tuesday said that innovation in the agriculture sector was imperative to increase per acre productivity and ensure food security.

He was talking to UAF Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Iqrar A. Khan at meeting room UAF here, while Senior Management STZA visited the university.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Khan said that R&D being carried out at the University particularly for the wheat, soybean, chickpea and Quinoa was giving fruitful results.

He also mentioned that the technologies developed by the university will be taken to next level through AgriTech Park.

Director-P&D UAF Irfan Abbas briefed about various components and Zone Development Plan of AgriTech Park at the university.

Azfar Manzoor, Chairman STZA congratulated UAF for notification of Pakistan's 1st AgriTech Park.

He appreciated the world ranking and recent achievements made by the University. He also assured full support from STZA to operationalize AgriTech Park soon.

The Executive Director/Member Zones Development & Management STZA Aamer Saleemi, Executive Director/Member/Chief Commercial Officer STZA Jawaid Iqbal, Executive Director EFS UAF Prof. Dr. Ijaz A. Bhatti, Director-ORIC UAF Prof. Dr. Jaffer Jaskani, Principal Officer (PRP) UAF Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Director Infrastructure & Projects STZA Imran Bhanbhro, Director Provincial Framework STZA Atif Bilal, Head of Chairman Secretariat STZA Maaz Qureshi, Program Lead NICF, Shahwar Khan, Research Associate NCGE/CAS Nehal A. Khan, Incharge-BIC UAF Imran Munawar were also present in the meeting.