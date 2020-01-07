Innovation Labs in country to promote entrepreneurship

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ):The novel project of establishing state-of-the-art Innovation Labs in the country formally approved in the Vice Chancellor Committee meeting recently held would help promote entrepreneurship in the country and create job opportunities for graduate students.

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Chairman Engineer Jawed Saleem Qureshi said this was while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said that all the developing countries were having innovation labs except Pakistan but now such labs will be set up in Pakistan soon.

These labs will help tap potential of the graduate students and polish and promote their innovative ideas while making them self-sufficient.

"These university students will be able to create jobs for themselves as well as for others", he added.

In this regard, PEC is collaborating with China's Association of Science and Technology and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with president of that Association.

PEC will send a delegation soon to China to look into the world largest innovation lab there and learn from their experiences, the chairman said.

