Innovation Labs In The Country To Promote Entrepreneurship: Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engineer Jawed Saleem Qureshi





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ):The novel project of establishing state-of-the-art Innovation Labs in the country formally approved in the Vice Chancellor Committee meeting recently will help promote entrepreneurship in the country and create job opportunities for graduate students.

This was stated by Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engineer Jawed Saleem Qureshi while talking to APP.

He said that all the developing countries were having innovation labs except Pakistan but now such labs will be set up in Pakistan soon.

"Israel is the smallest country in the world, but is included in the list of those countries which are progressing in technology sector", he said.

These labs will help tap potential of the graduate students and polish and promote their innovative ideas while making them self-sufficient. "These university students will be able to create jobs for themselves as well as for others", he added.

In this regard, PEC is collaborating with China's Association of Science and Technology and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with president of that Association.

PEC will send a delegation soon to China to look into the world largest innovation lab there and learn from their experiences, the chairman said.

