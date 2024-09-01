'Innovative designs key to attracting global, local buyers'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) General Manager Interiors Maria Tauqir has emphasised

that unique and innovative designs in interiors are instrumental in shaping superb styles

that captivate both local and global investors, besides attracting local buyers.

Speaking to 40 participants of Summer Internship program held under the aegis of PFC

in collaboration with ChenOne, here on Sunday, she highlighted that Pakistan's furniture

industry was evolving with a focus on creativity, functionality, and aesthetics. She added

fresh designs not only set trends but also provide an opportunity for local artisans to

showcase their skills on international platforms.

She further stressed that the growing interest in modern interior design was opening

new avenues for investment in Pakistan's furniture sector, adding that the use of indigenous

materials combined with contemporary design techniques had the potential to create

furniture that stands out in global markets.

She also noted that Pakistan Furniture Council was playing a pivotal role in promoting

these designs, which attract both buyers and investors from around the world.

Maria said she firmly believes that interiors and furniture industry’s continuous innovation

and commitment to quality would ensure sustained growth and global recognition, making

Pakistan a hub for premium furniture design and manufacturing in the years to come.

She appreciated the efforts of CEO PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq for fully patronizing the

3-months internship and providing opportunities to all participants drawn from leading

universities to equip with practical experience, acquire knowledge and learn skills for

evolving unique designs independently under the supervision of highly qualified staff

of ChenOne under one umbrella in best ambiance.

She said its first ever one of the best internship of international standards offered by

private sector where extensive training in all disciplines of interiors was imparted

through special lectures and physical demonstrations to make them successful in future.