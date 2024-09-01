'Innovative Designs Key To Attracting Global, Local Buyers'
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) General Manager Interiors Maria Tauqir has emphasised
that unique and innovative designs in interiors are instrumental in shaping superb styles
that captivate both local and global investors, besides attracting local buyers.
Speaking to 40 participants of Summer Internship program held under the aegis of PFC
in collaboration with ChenOne, here on Sunday, she highlighted that Pakistan's furniture
industry was evolving with a focus on creativity, functionality, and aesthetics. She added
fresh designs not only set trends but also provide an opportunity for local artisans to
showcase their skills on international platforms.
She further stressed that the growing interest in modern interior design was opening
new avenues for investment in Pakistan's furniture sector, adding that the use of indigenous
materials combined with contemporary design techniques had the potential to create
furniture that stands out in global markets.
She also noted that Pakistan Furniture Council was playing a pivotal role in promoting
these designs, which attract both buyers and investors from around the world.
Maria said she firmly believes that interiors and furniture industry’s continuous innovation
and commitment to quality would ensure sustained growth and global recognition, making
Pakistan a hub for premium furniture design and manufacturing in the years to come.
She appreciated the efforts of CEO PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq for fully patronizing the
3-months internship and providing opportunities to all participants drawn from leading
universities to equip with practical experience, acquire knowledge and learn skills for
evolving unique designs independently under the supervision of highly qualified staff
of ChenOne under one umbrella in best ambiance.
She said its first ever one of the best internship of international standards offered by
private sector where extensive training in all disciplines of interiors was imparted
through special lectures and physical demonstrations to make them successful in future.
