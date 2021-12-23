Innovative inventions must be protected: VP FCCI

Creative and innovative inventions and technologies must be legally protected to promote and encourage its businesses in this age of digitalization

This was stated by Rana Fayyaz Ahmad, Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). He was addressing an awareness session on "Intellectual Property Rights" organized by leading law firm Messes Ali & Associates.

He said that human evolution has entered into its fastest computerized era which has further spurred economic growth. He said that new technologies have converted this earth into a global village rife with the theft and copying of new and innovative products and technologies.

He said that it has become necessary to protect the products introduced by individuals or firms. In this connection brands were introduced with trademark and copyright laws in the first phase, however, now intellectual property rights have become imperative to protect the ownership of an innovative product or technology.

He appreciated the organization of this awareness session and said that it will give businessmen an in-depth knowledge to protect their products from theft under intellectual property rights act. Noman Ali Khan, General Manager brand protection and intellectual property attorney, gave a detailed presentation about the facilities offered by Ali Associates inside and outside Pakistan.