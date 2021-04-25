Innovative modes of treatment can help control spread of Malaria in Pakistan: NUMS scientist

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Malaria, one of the six priority communicable diseases of WHO, affects around 300,000 Pakistanis annually, killing about 50,000 of them hence, innovative modes of treatment are required to manage its spread, said Dr. Shumaila Naz Assistant Professor of the Department of Biological Sciences, of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) here.

The world is commemorating World Malaria Day on April 25 to create awareness and WHO theme this year will be "Zero Malaria –Draw the Line against Malaria" which still is life threatening disease the world over.

With one million estimated cases each year, Pakistan is among seven countries of the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region sharing 98% of the total regional malaria burden. Of the deaths caused by malaria in Pakistan, the overwhelming majority are in children aged 5 years or younger, said Dr. Shumaila who has conducted research on the genetic diversity of the malaria parasite found in Pakistan, and plans to carry her work forward to help strengthen efforts of its eradication.

Emphasizing the need for concerted efforts to eradicate malaria, the Vice Chancellor NUMS Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed,HI(M) (Retd) said, "The government, private sector, civil society organizations and development partners need to work together to expand the available effective malaria control interventions for the introduction of new interventions and technologies for improving quality in diagnosis, treatment and preventive measures for malaria".

An estimated 98% of Pakistan population (205 million) is at varying risk while around 60% (123 million) population is at high risk for malaria. Mosquitoes which carry the malaria causing parasite, are the main source of its spread and roughly 60% of Pakistan's population, lives in malaria-endemic regions, said Dr. Shumaila.

The key underlying risk factors for malaria outbreaks in Pakistan include; unpredictable transmission patterns, low immune status of the population, poor socioeconomic conditions and mass population movements within the country and across international borders with Iran and Afghanistan.

Malaria Eradication Program with support of WHO, UNICEF and USAID has since long been taking requisite steps to reduce the malaria associated morbidity and mortality by keeping malaria under effective control. One million long-lasting insecticide-treated nets have since been distributed free of cost through the Global Fund grant in support of 19 target districts of the country.

