Innovative Science Project Competition Held

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) An innovative science project competition was held at Government Postgraduate College No. 1 Abbottabad, organized by the Department of Higher Education. Eight colleges in District Abbottabad participated in the event to foster a competitive spirit among students from postgraduate and degree institutions.

The competition was inaugurated by the Director of Higher education Hazara Division, Azhar Latif Awan, who praised the creativity and hard work demonstrated in the students' projects.

In his speech, he emphasized the significance of such events in cultivating research-oriented thinking and innovation among the youth.

He underlined the necessity of platforms that enhance students' creative abilities, preparing them to tackle future challenges effectively.

Participating colleges included Government Postgraduate College No.

1 Abbottabad, Government Degree College Havelian, Government Degree College Nawan Sheher Abbottabad, Government Postgraduate College Mandian, Government Girls Postgraduate College No. 1 Abbottabad, Government Postgraduate College for Women Mandian, Government Home Economics College, and Government Girls Degree College Qalandarabad.

Students from BS programs presented a variety of projects on topics including Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Home Economics, IT, Zoology, and Geography.

Principal of Government Postgraduate College No. 1 Abbottabad, Professor Muhammad Aftab, highlighted the event's aim to encourage scientific and research activities among students.

He revealed that similar competitions are being conducted across 18 districts in the province, with the top five projects from each district set to compete in a provincial-level event in Peshawar.

