Innovative Steps Being Taken For Education: CM
Published September 08, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that her government will take all possible measures to enrol all out of school children in the province.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Literacy Day said," We pledge to impart education to everyone on the eve of International Literacy Day. The religion of islam lays emphasis on acquiring knowledge and the Holy Quran also preaches to attain knowledge. Resources needed for the basic education of ignored segments of society are being provided."
The Chief Minister added,'' Literacy improves quality of life and provides immense opportunities of progress. We cannot think of a bright future without attaining a 100 percent literacy rate.
The Punjab government is taking historical and innovative steps for the provision of ease in access to education."
The CM added," 4 lakh students of three districts are being provided packets of milk under the 'Chief Minister School Nutrition Program'. The Punjab government is providing laptops to the students for providing them assistance in their education and research.''
The Chief Minister said,'' We will provide scholarships to the students of Punjab in the national and international universities. The Punjab government will provide buses to the students especially female students so as to provide comfort in their transportation in every tehsil. Children are being enrolled under the enrolment campaign.''
