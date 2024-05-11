Open Menu

Innovative Strategy Introduced For Revenue Generation: DG

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Faisal Fareed, Director General of the Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department of the Punjab government, has introduced an innovative strategy for strengthening tax compliance and revenue generation.

In a statement, he stressed the significance of self-audit and announced plans to authorise individuals to declare their taxes on their own.

"Empowering citizens to conduct self-audits is crucial for fostering compliance," he said, highlighting the importance of proactive involvement from taxpayers. By allowing individuals to self-report their taxes, the Excise and Taxation department aims to simplify the compliance process and improve transparency.

Additionally, he also highlighted the essential role of automation in revenue generation. However, he assured that the department is committed to achieving complete automation, targeting a 100 percent automated taxation system.

