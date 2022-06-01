UrduPoint.com

Innovative Summer Camps With Fun-filled Activities Attract Many Of Parents

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :With few days left in the summer vacations to start in all the educational institutions of the Federal capital, different institutions have started offering innovative summer camps for keeping the students intact with the learning activities in attractive ways.

Different schools have disseminated the information about the summer camp through social media to attract the parents with a variety of fun-filled activities and skills like gymnastics, swimming, creative writing, phonics and comprehension, confidence building exercises, music, sports, puppet play, baking and cooking and water games etc.

These schools are charging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 and more for offering summer camps of 10 to 30 days.

Some parents consider the summer camps as a futile exercise and wastage of time and money however the others consider such activities highly useful for skill development and confidence building in the children.

"Summer camps are just another tactic for the private schools to extract money from the pockets of the parents through charging hefty amounts by engaging them in ordinary activities", Shaista Ali, a mother of three school going children said.

Talking to APP, she said that "these summer schools are meant for a specific class which can afford spending too much money on such activities.

Summer vacations are announced to keep our children indoors to wave them from the scorching summer heat at the peak time".

Kamran Khan, another parent said, "For me, summer camps are highly beneficial for the kids in terms of boosting their confidence out of classroom environment. Some schools are offering excellent activities which are good to engage the students in healthy activities instead of giving them electronic gadgets." "The kids usually finish their summer vacation work during the week or two and then they find nothing constructive to do at homes as the parents remain busy in the office and house chores. So it is better to send our children to such camps to gain exposure and knowledge", he said.

Different studies have proved that the summer camps play good role in nurturing the self-confidence in the children, independence, environmental awareness and learning about different situations.

Amina Farrukh, a parent of one, said, "I have selected one of the best institutions in the F-10 sector for my five year daughter to attend their summer camp offering wide range of activities".

She said summer vacations are the best to inculcate skills among our children like swimming, creative writing, acting, music and others.

More Stories From Pakistan

