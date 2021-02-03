UrduPoint.com
Inoculation Of Frontine Health Workers Starts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Inoculation of frontine health workers starts

SWAT, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) ::The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday started vaccination of frontline health workers including staff of Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital and Saidu hospital.

The vaccine was administered to staff of Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat, Riaz Khan and District Health Officer.

The staff of Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital was also inoculated against corona in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Hamid Khan and District Health Office officials.

As many as 50 persons were inoculated in Saidu Group of Hospitals while 30 workers were vaccinated at Kidney Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

