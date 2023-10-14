Open Menu

INOR Abbottabad Hosts Awareness Event Regarding Free Cancer Screenings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2023 | 07:51 PM

INOR Abbottabad hosts awareness event regarding free cancer screenings

To raise awareness about breast cancer, an awareness walk and ceremony was held at The Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy (INOR) Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) To raise awareness about breast cancer, an awareness walk and ceremony was held at The Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy (INOR) Abbottabad. The event was organized to educate the public about the importance of early detection and timely treatment of breast cancer.

All tests for diagnosing this disease were offered free of charge, marking a significant step in healthcare outreach.

Following the nationwide tradition of celebrating October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, doctors, students, and Pink Ribbon, a prominent breast cancer awareness organization, collaborated to organize the event. The activities kicked off with an awareness walk, culminating in a formal ceremony held at INOR.

During the ceremony, guest speakers, including renowned cancer expert Dr. Nasim Begum and Director of INOR, Dr. Masood Riaz, expressed their views about early intervention and the role of timely diagnosis in preventing breast cancer. The overarching goal of this breast cancer awareness campaign is to advocate for regular screenings, ultimately lowering the mortality rate among women affected by this modern disease.

Breast cancer, which is responsible for approximately 40,000 annual deaths and nearly 100,000 new cases, can be effectively combated through early detection and timely medical attention. In line with this mission, Director INOR announced that cancer screenings, including mammography, sonography, and ultrasound biopsy tests, were provided free of charge in October.

Screening, often the first crucial step towards combating this disease, holds the potential to save countless lives. The event witnessed the participation of numerous women who have battled breast cancer and are now leading healthy lives thanks to prompt medical intervention.

Medical students, doctors, and paramedical staff also joined in significant numbers to support this vital initiative, underscoring the community's commitment to raising awareness about breast cancer and promoting early detection and treatment.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Nuclear October Women Breast Cancer Cancer Event

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mansour Agricultural Excellence Award holds ..

Sheikh Mansour Agricultural Excellence Award holds two informative workshops

4 minutes ago
 UAE opens mobile hospital to treat quake-affected ..

UAE opens mobile hospital to treat quake-affected people in Afghanistan

19 minutes ago
 World Polio Day will be observes on October 24

World Polio Day will be observes on October 24

19 minutes ago
 Gold rate increased to Rs4,900 per tola

Gold rate increased to Rs4,900 per tola

20 minutes ago
 Rohit hits fifty as India cruise in reply to Pakis ..

Rohit hits fifty as India cruise in reply to Pakistan's 191

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China Highway Research & Training Centre ..

Pakistan-China Highway Research & Training Centre to be Formally Propelled Durin ..

19 minutes ago
Commissioner reviews digitalisation of LDA

Commissioner reviews digitalisation of LDA

19 minutes ago
 Rs.352.2m fine imposed on 2,825 power pilferers

Rs.352.2m fine imposed on 2,825 power pilferers

19 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter ..

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed war ..

19 minutes ago
 Girl, her 'paramour' killed

Girl, her 'paramour' killed

55 minutes ago
 Awareness walk on World Standards Day held

Awareness walk on World Standards Day held

55 minutes ago
 PM to attend Belt and Road Forum in China on Oct 1 ..

PM to attend Belt and Road Forum in China on Oct 17-18

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan