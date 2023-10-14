INOR Abbottabad hosts awareness event regarding free cancer screenings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) To raise awareness about breast cancer, an awareness walk and ceremony was held at The Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy (INOR) Abbottabad. The event was organized to educate the public about the importance of early detection and timely treatment of breast cancer.

All tests for diagnosing this disease were offered free of charge, marking a significant step in healthcare outreach.

Following the nationwide tradition of celebrating October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, doctors, students, and Pink Ribbon, a prominent breast cancer awareness organization, collaborated to organize the event. The activities kicked off with an awareness walk, culminating in a formal ceremony held at INOR.

During the ceremony, guest speakers, including renowned cancer expert Dr. Nasim Begum and Director of INOR, Dr. Masood Riaz, expressed their views about early intervention and the role of timely diagnosis in preventing breast cancer. The overarching goal of this breast cancer awareness campaign is to advocate for regular screenings, ultimately lowering the mortality rate among women affected by this modern disease.

Breast cancer, which is responsible for approximately 40,000 annual deaths and nearly 100,000 new cases, can be effectively combated through early detection and timely medical attention. In line with this mission, Director INOR announced that cancer screenings, including mammography, sonography, and ultrasound biopsy tests, were provided free of charge in October.

Screening, often the first crucial step towards combating this disease, holds the potential to save countless lives. The event witnessed the participation of numerous women who have battled breast cancer and are now leading healthy lives thanks to prompt medical intervention.

Medical students, doctors, and paramedical staff also joined in significant numbers to support this vital initiative, underscoring the community's commitment to raising awareness about breast cancer and promoting early detection and treatment.