Inordinate delay in Quetta package annoys CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochsitan Abdul Quddus Bijinzo on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the inconvenience caused by the inordinate delay in the construction of various roads under Quetta Package.

During his surprise visit to Sabzal Road, Chief Minister directed the Project Director of Quetta package and Administrator Quetta to complete the construction work without any further delay.

While talking to the people of the area, the CM said they were public servant adding that further delay in this connection would not be tolerated.

"Severe action against those responsible for the delay in the construction of road would be taken," the CM said.

"We would try our best to live up to the expectation of the people; I would come again and review the pace of work", he stated.

Earlier, area people informed the CM about the dilapidated condition of the road and incomplete construction work of the road.

"Dust and incomplete work has caused great inconvenience to the dwellers," they informed.