Inqilabi Appeals Ummah To Pray For Syed Ali Gilani's Fast Recovery

Thu 03rd September 2020

Inqilabi appeals Ummah to pray for Syed Ali Gilani's fast recovery

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has appealed to the entire Muslim Ummah to pray for the speedy recovery of veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in his message issued from Srinagar Central Jail said, Syed Ali Gilani is a staunch supporter of Pakistan and the entire Kashmiri people are worried over his serious illness.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi appealed to the Muslim Ummah to offer special prayers for the perfect health of Syed Ali Gilani.

