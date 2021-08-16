UrduPoint.com

Inqilabi Expresses Concern Over Detainees' Plight In Jails

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Inqilabi expresses concern over detainees' plight in jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi on Monday expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

He said the authorities were not only treating the detainees inhumanly in jails but they are intentionally prolonging their illegal detention by not presenting them in courts, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He deplored the Indian troops were even not sparing elders and children of the territory and they were also being harassed and victimized.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi said there was no legal or moral justification to keep Kashmiris in prisons for a long period.

He said the authorities were using such undemocratic tactics to break the freedom sentiment of the freedom-loving Kashmiris but they would never succeed in their sinister designs.

Related Topics

India Jammu Moral Media

Recent Stories

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help ..

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help create biggest carbon sinks

7 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

18 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

19 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

21 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

21 minutes ago
 Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism am ..

Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism among Canadian Judiciary

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.