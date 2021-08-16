Inqilabi expresses concern over detainees' plight in jails

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi on Monday expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

He said the authorities were not only treating the detainees inhumanly in jails but they are intentionally prolonging their illegal detention by not presenting them in courts, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He deplored the Indian troops were even not sparing elders and children of the territory and they were also being harassed and victimized.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi said there was no legal or moral justification to keep Kashmiris in prisons for a long period.

He said the authorities were using such undemocratic tactics to break the freedom sentiment of the freedom-loving Kashmiris but they would never succeed in their sinister designs.