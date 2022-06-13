UrduPoint.com

Inquiry Against Officers Of Buildings Deptt

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Inquiry against officers of Buildings deptt

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Asma Ijaz on Monday ordered inquiry against officers of Buildings department as well as a contractor over allegedly using substandard material in the construction of a college building.

According to a spokesman of ACE, Sajjad Haider of Kotmomin submitted an application through ACE App that the building of Government Boys College,Bhabra,Kotmomin tehsil, was newly constructed but its contractor used substandard material with the help of the XeN Badar Sultan, SDO Muhammad Muneer and Sub-engineer Nasrullah of the Buildings department.

The regional director marked inquiry into the matter to Deputy Director (technical) ACE ,Muhammad Naveed and directed early submission of report.

Related Topics

Corruption Government

Recent Stories

Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in ..

Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in the 2021-22 fiscal year

16 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

1 hour ago
 Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards ..

Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards for their outstanding performa ..

1 hour ago
 Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar call ..

Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar called him "Buddha"

1 hour ago
 Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Pun ..

Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

2 hours ago
 Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pak ..

Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pakistan revealed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.