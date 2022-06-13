Inquiry against officers of Buildings deptt

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Asma Ijaz on Monday ordered inquiry against officers of Buildings department as well as a contractor over allegedly using substandard material in the construction of a college building.

According to a spokesman of ACE, Sajjad Haider of Kotmomin submitted an application through ACE App that the building of Government Boys College,Bhabra,Kotmomin tehsil, was newly constructed but its contractor used substandard material with the help of the XeN Badar Sultan, SDO Muhammad Muneer and Sub-engineer Nasrullah of the Buildings department.

The regional director marked inquiry into the matter to Deputy Director (technical) ACE ,Muhammad Naveed and directed early submission of report.