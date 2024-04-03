Inquiry Against Officials Ordered Over Cheating In Exam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The monitoring team of the Provincial Minister for education has caught students red-handed for cheating during examination while the on-duty officials were also found involved in the cheating at Rangpur.
According to official sources, the monitoring team paid a surprise visit to Government Associate Degree College Rangpur to check the examination process on Wednesday.
The team caught students red-handed while cheating by using microcopies while the on-duty officials were also found involved in facilitating students. The team recovered a mobile phone from an official while another was caught sleeping in a room.
The team recommended unfair means cases (UMC) and FIRs against involved students and also ordered an inquiry against the staff of the examination centre.
