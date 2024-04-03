Open Menu

Inquiry Against Officials Ordered Over Cheating In Exam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Inquiry against officials ordered over cheating in exam

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The monitoring team of the Provincial Minister for education has caught students red-handed for cheating during examination while the on-duty officials were also found involved in the cheating at Rangpur.

According to official sources, the monitoring team paid a surprise visit to Government Associate Degree College Rangpur to check the examination process on Wednesday.

The team caught students red-handed while cheating by using microcopies while the on-duty officials were also found involved in facilitating students. The team recovered a mobile phone from an official while another was caught sleeping in a room.

The team recommended unfair means cases (UMC) and FIRs against involved students and also ordered an inquiry against the staff of the examination centre.

APP/amj/thh

