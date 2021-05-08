UrduPoint.com
Inquiry Being Held Against Police Cops For Loading Sugar Illegally

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:51 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq has directed Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gujar Khan to hold inquiry after video went viral while showing that police men were taking away sugar bags back side of Ramazan Sasta Bazaar here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq has directed Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gujar Khan to hold inquiry after video went viral while showing that police men were taking away sugar bags back side of Ramazan Sasta Bazaar here on Saturday.

Two policemen were involved in loading sugar bags in official mobile van went viral on social media compelling the district government to initiate inquiry.

AC Gujar Khan Hira Rizwan, issued directives to Chief Officer Municipal Committee Tehsil Gujar Khan to stop malpractices and to ensure the availability of sugar in Ramzan Sasta Bazaar to facilitate the people.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has suspended the cops for their involvement in illegal activity and buying sugar illegally from the Ramzan Sasta bazaar.

A police spokesman said that no one would be spare who would be involved in illegal activities and strict departmental action would be taken who were found guilty after inquiry report.

