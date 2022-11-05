UrduPoint.com

Inquiry Commission Formed To Probe Irregularities In MEPCO Mumtazabad Division

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Inquiry commission formed to probe irregularities in MEPCO Mumtazabad division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has constituted an inquiry commission to probe the financial irregularities in Mumtazabad division.

According to the MEPCO spokesperson, Chief Engineer Planning and Engineering MEPCO will lead the commission while Deputy Chief Auditor, Director M&S and Deputy Director, Finance are also part of the commission.

A team of the Finance Directorate MEPCO had identified financial irregularities in the accounts of Mumtazabad division.

On which, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana had suspended six officials including XEN Mumtazabad on the initial report. The suspended officials have been attached to the headquarters to ensure that they couldn't influence the inquiry.

Action will be taken against the suspended officials as per the departmental rules after the investigation is completed in light of the inquiry commission report, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Multan Company Lead MEPCO

Recent Stories

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood rel ..

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood relief volunteer teams who perfor ..

40 minutes ago
 Worrisome to link the names of top military office ..

Worrisome to link the names of top military officers to the Long March attack wi ..

44 minutes ago
 Check Out vivo's Y Series for Amazing and Affordab ..

Check Out vivo's Y Series for Amazing and Affordable Phones

47 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set 142-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set 142-run target for England

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state inst ..

Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state institutions: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Govt requested to take punitive action against per ..

Govt requested to take punitive action against perpetrators of institution's def ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.