Inquiry commission formed to probe irregularities in MEPCO Mumtazabad division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has constituted an inquiry commission to probe the financial irregularities in Mumtazabad division.

According to the MEPCO spokesperson, Chief Engineer Planning and Engineering MEPCO will lead the commission while Deputy Chief Auditor, Director M&S and Deputy Director, Finance are also part of the commission.

A team of the Finance Directorate MEPCO had identified financial irregularities in the accounts of Mumtazabad division.

On which, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana had suspended six officials including XEN Mumtazabad on the initial report. The suspended officials have been attached to the headquarters to ensure that they couldn't influence the inquiry.

Action will be taken against the suspended officials as per the departmental rules after the investigation is completed in light of the inquiry commission report, the spokesman added.