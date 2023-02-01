Inquiry Commission on Enforced Disappearance submits progress report to SC

The Inquiry Commission on Enforced Disappearance on Wednesday submitted its progress report to the Supreme Court (SC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Inquiry Commission on Enforced Disappearance on Wednesday submitted its progress report to the Supreme Court (SC).

The report submitted to the Supreme Court included details of cases filed and disposed of till January 31, 2023.

The report stated that 91 cases were filed regarding missing persons in January, a total of 9,224 cases were filed till January 31, and a total of 7,031 cases were disposed of.

According to the report, 2,256 cases were pending with the Missing Persons Commission, 37 cases were disposed of during last month, 27 missing persons were traced during January 2023 while 24 missing persons were recovered in January.

The report stated that three persons were in jails due to various cases, 10 cases were settled as not related to missing persons while 77 cases were related to Balochistan out of total cases during January 2023.

The data presented in the report was from March 2011 to January 2023.