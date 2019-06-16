Inquiry commission on loans can summon anybody: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the proposed inquiry commission on loans could summon anybody to answer regarding his/her corruption.

Even if the commission summoned anybody from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he would appear before it, she said talking to a private news channel.

In response to a question regarding the meeting of Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Safdar, she said the fathers of both were in jail due to corruption and her best wishes were with both the young leaders.

She said the families of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were trying to pressurize the institutions to get verdicts of their own will, she added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said half of the looters and corrupt elements were in jail while others had escaped from the country to save their looted wealth.