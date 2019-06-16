UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inquiry Commission On Loans Can Summon Anybody: Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Inquiry commission on loans can summon anybody: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the proposed inquiry commission on loans could summon anybody to answer regarding his/her corruption.

Even if the commission summoned anybody from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he would appear before it, she said talking to a private news channel.

In response to a question regarding the meeting of Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Safdar, she said the fathers of both were in jail due to corruption and her best wishes were with both the young leaders.

She said the families of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were trying to pressurize the institutions to get verdicts of their own will, she added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said half of the looters and corrupt elements were in jail while others had escaped from the country to save their looted wealth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister Jail Firdous Ashiq Awan Young From Best

Recent Stories

Pak vs India: ISPR DG gives a perfect reply to Ind ..

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

10 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

11 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.