Inquiry commission seeks three more weeks for compiling report on sugar crisis: Shahzad Akbar

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar Saturday said that the inquiry commission, probing the sugar crisis, had sought three more weeks for submitting its report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar Saturday said that the inquiry commission, probing the sugar crisis, had sought three more weeks for submitting its report.

Shahzad Akbar, in a tweet said "Sugar forensic Commission report was due today, however the Commission has requested the federal government for extension of time (3 weeks) for submission of a thorough report and their request will be considered by the federal cabinet on Tuesday." On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan the reports of the inquiry committees tasked to probe sugar and wheat crises in the country have been made public on April 4.

The prime minister further directed the committee on sugar to conduct forensic analysis of sugar mills to further expand the findings.

The prime minister had constituted two high-powered committees under Director General Federal Investigation Agency and comprising a senior officer of Intelligence Bureau and DG Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab to investigate the causes behind the crises and price hike of the sugar and wheat.