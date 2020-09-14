UrduPoint.com
Inquiry Commission Submits Report In Police Torture Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:13 PM

The Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) of Peshawar High Court (PHC) has submitted its report in Rahidullah alias Amiery case to the government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) of Peshawar High Court (PHC) has submitted its report in Rahidullah alias Amiery case to the government.

The Inquiry Commission comprising honorable Justice Lal Jan Khattak after completing the inquiry proceedings submitted its report to the government in respect of Radiullah alias Amirey's case, said a press release issued by PHC.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has appointed a single-member judicial commission to investigate the stripping and torture of an accused in the custody of Peshawar police.

The appointment of Justice Lal Jan Khattak of the Peshawar High Court was notified by the home department after the Peshawar High Court named him as the presiding officer of the commission.

The videos of Radiullah alias Amiray's custodial torture led to a social media outrage and protests across the province

