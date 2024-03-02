Inquiry Committee Against Irregularities In Education Dept. Constituted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 09:32 PM
Musarat Hussain Khan, (PBS 19), District Education Officer (M) Dera Ismail Khan as a Chairman and Gul Faraz Khan, Deputy DEO (M) Lakki Marwat, were appointed as inquiry officers to conduct inquiry against DEO (M) Bannu and others regarding illegal PST/Class-IV appointment during ban of Election Commission of Pakistan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Musarat Hussain Khan, (PBS 19), District education Officer (M) Dera Ismail Khan as a Chairman and Gul Faraz Khan, Deputy DEO (M) Lakki Marwat, were appointed as inquiry officers to conduct inquiry against DEO (M) Bannu and others regarding illegal PST/Class-IV appointment during ban of Election Commission of Pakistan.
The complaint letter to this affect was received from Assistant Director (Complaint), Anti-Corruption Establishment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hayatabad Phase-V Peshawar wherein the committee has directed to submit report within 10-days of the issuing of the letter about forming of the inquiring committee.
It is worth mentioning here that disclosure of irregularities in the recruitment of teachers and class-IV officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department. The Education Department has decided to initiate an investigation against the officers responsible for the irregularities in illegal appointments despite a ban from the Election Commission of Pakistan.
An inquiry committee consisting of Grade-1q9 officers was formed. Assistant Director (Complaints) Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received complaints of irregularities, according to a letter issued by Director Elementary and Secondary Education. District Education Officer Bannu and other officers have illegally recruited PST and Class-IV despite the ban.
In view of which the Education Department was directed to conduct an inquiry. Department of Education District Education Officer Dera Musarat Hussain Khan and DEO Lakki Marwat Gul Faraz Khan constituted an inquiry Committee. The committee will investigate the above allegations and submit its report on March 10, said the letter.
APP/ijz/excel/1545
Recent Stories
ANP announces support to Asif Zardari in Presidential election
Four receive burn injuries, lightening up school in Pindigheb.
"You're talking about competitive players who don't lose their edge." (Ian Bell)
Dr Fai urges international focus on occupied Kashmir's reality
2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter
Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Chad junta chief says will stand in May 6 presidential election
Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods
Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday
Football: Spanish La Liga table
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANP announces support to Asif Zardari in Presidential election27 minutes ago
-
Four receive burn injuries, lightening up school in Pindigheb.41 minutes ago
-
International Women's Day 2024: Registration of Home-Based Workers Union demanded40 minutes ago
-
Dr Fai urges international focus on occupied Kashmir's reality42 minutes ago
-
2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan46 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods50 minutes ago
-
Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday50 minutes ago
-
Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO50 minutes ago
-
Four died in Swat due to roof collapsed50 minutes ago
-
Police launches crackdown on kite-flying, jubilant firing across Punjab57 minutes ago
-
PAC arranges Lahore painting, theatre competition42 minutes ago