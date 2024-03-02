Open Menu

Inquiry Committee Against Irregularities In Education Dept. Constituted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 09:32 PM

Musarat Hussain Khan, (PBS 19), District Education Officer (M) Dera Ismail Khan as a Chairman and Gul Faraz Khan, Deputy DEO (M) Lakki Marwat, were appointed as inquiry officers to conduct inquiry against DEO (M) Bannu and others regarding illegal PST/Class-IV appointment during ban of Election Commission of Pakistan

The complaint letter to this affect was received from Assistant Director (Complaint), Anti-Corruption Establishment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hayatabad Phase-V Peshawar wherein the committee has directed to submit report within 10-days of the issuing of the letter about forming of the inquiring committee.

It is worth mentioning here that disclosure of irregularities in the recruitment of teachers and class-IV officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department. The Education Department has decided to initiate an investigation against the officers responsible for the irregularities in illegal appointments despite a ban from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

An inquiry committee consisting of Grade-1q9 officers was formed. Assistant Director (Complaints) Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received complaints of irregularities, according to a letter issued by Director Elementary and Secondary Education. District Education Officer Bannu and other officers have illegally recruited PST and Class-IV despite the ban.

In view of which the Education Department was directed to conduct an inquiry. Department of Education District Education Officer Dera Musarat Hussain Khan and DEO Lakki Marwat Gul Faraz Khan constituted an inquiry Committee. The committee will investigate the above allegations and submit its report on March 10, said the letter.

