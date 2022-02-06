Inquiry committee confirms 19 deaths caused by liquor consumption

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :An inquiry committee tasked to investigate deaths caused by moonshine liquor consumption last month in Hyderabad and Tando Allahyar districts has confirmed 19 deaths in its report.

According to the official sources, the report was submitted to DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah by the inquiry team comprising the SP Headquarters Anil Haider, ASP Hasnain Waris and DSP CIA Ghulam Abbas Gadehi.

As per the report shared with the APP, 13 deaths had occurred in Tando Allahyar and 6 in Hyderabad from January 10 to 13 while 2 persons lost their eyesight.

The inquiry held Bachal Magsi and Qaim Magsi responsible for preparing and selling the liquor which caused the deaths while it blamed the local police for being negligent and incompetent.

The report stated that raids were conducted on the houses of Bachal and Qaim in village Sobho Magsi in Tandojam, Hyderabad, Sujawal and other districts but the two accused escaped the apprehension.

The police, however, recovered their vehicle, Toyota Fortuner bearing registration number BJ-2734, along with 70 liters of alcohol.

In the successive raids 6 suspects, who were co-accused in the FIRs registered on the state's complaint at Tandojam and A-Section police stations were arrested and 130 liters unlawfully prepared liquor was recovered.

The police claimed that they had also tracked down 3 business partners of the accused but they could also not be rounded up.

The police demolished the premises where Bachal and Qaim used to prepare the liquor and they urged the Federal Investigation Agency and Federal board of Revenue to conduct inquiry about their wealth and assets.

According to the report, Tandojam police lodged the first FIR on January 12 on the state's complaint after no family turned up to become the complainant.

Tando Allahyar police registered the FIR a day later on January 13 at PS A-section.

In both the FIRs Bachal and Qaim were the Primary accused under sections 322, 316 and 337-J of Pakistan Penal Code.

The report found that 8 persons were affected in Hyderabad and that among them six died and two lost their eyesight.

The deceased have been identified as Ali alias Hamid Rajput, Amir Rajput, Irfan Rajput, Taj Muhammad alias Taju Magsi, Leelo Kolhi and Kewal Ram Kolhi.

Achar Magsi and Muhammad Asif Makrani were blinded by the liquor.

They all are aged between 27 to 50 years.

The report stated that Sub Inspector Aashiq Ali Shah of Tandojam police station was the first to respond to the liquor caused deaths.

He visited Liaquat university hospital where Muhammad Yaqoob, a resident of Tando Allahyar who fell sick after drinking the alcohol, informed him about the place and person from he and others had purchased the moonshine.

Yaqoob revealed to the police that five persons who had consumed it with him have already died.

"The heirs of the deceased buried them without any legal action. They neither appeared nor reported the incident or the deaths to Tandojam police," the report found.

The inquiry team members visited the hospital and checked the record of all the patients admitted due to liquor-caused sickness.

They claimed in their report that they also visited families of each of the deceased to condole and know about the causes of their deaths.

They also asked the families about the place and persons from whom the liquor was purchased.

The report implicated Bachal and Qaim for selling the poisonous alcohol.

The terms of reference of the inquiry included identifying the bootleggers, the area, role of the areas' police, number of dead and sick persons.