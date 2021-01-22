UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inquiry Committee Constituted To Probe Lakki Killings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 12:46 PM

Inquiry Committee constituted to probe Lakki killings

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Abdul Haseeb on Friday constituted an inquiry committee to conduct a probe into the killing of five people, shot dead the other day in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Abdul Haseeb on Friday constituted an inquiry committee to conduct a probe into the killing of five people, shot dead the other day in the district.

According to a notification the committee would comprise of Additional Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, police, member from District Reconciliation Committee and public representatives.

The Deputy Commissioner also issued a letter to high-ups for suspension of a doctor who was not present at the emergency of the hospital when the bloody incident took place.

A letter for issuance of charge-sheet to the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital was also sent to the authorities by the Deputy Commissioner office.

Related Topics

Dead Police Doctor Lakki Marwat From

Recent Stories

SC dismisses Hamza Shehbaz’s plea for bail

7 minutes ago

Czech Parliament Extends State of Emergency Until ..

3 minutes ago

France Makes Negative PCR Tests for COVID-19 Manda ..

3 minutes ago

University of Peshawar turns bankrupt, won’t be ..

35 minutes ago

Japan says 'no truth' in Tokyo Olympics cancellati ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Deliver to Myanmar Pantsir-S1 Air Defens ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.