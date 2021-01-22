Inquiry Committee constituted to probe Lakki killings

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Abdul Haseeb on Friday constituted an inquiry committee to conduct a probe into the killing of five people, shot dead the other day in the district.

According to a notification the committee would comprise of Additional Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, police, member from District Reconciliation Committee and public representatives.

The Deputy Commissioner also issued a letter to high-ups for suspension of a doctor who was not present at the emergency of the hospital when the bloody incident took place.

A letter for issuance of charge-sheet to the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital was also sent to the authorities by the Deputy Commissioner office.