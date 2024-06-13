Inquiry committee formed to probe kids death at Khanewal hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Wednesday formed an inquiry committee to probe the deaths of three children by injection in District Headquarters Hospital.

According to a spokesman of the district administration, two of the dead children were suffering from pneumonia, and one was a CP child.

He said the dead children were being administered injections of Ceftraxone brought from the Central Pharmacy, whose laboratory tests were clear.

The spokesman said, two children were brought to the hospital on Wednesday morning, and the third had been under treatment since June 10.

He said the District Health Authority had seized the injections.

