Inquiry Committee Formed To Probe Kotri Train Accident

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 06:35 PM

The Pakistan Railways has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate and fix responsibility of the accident of Karachi-bound Rehman Baba Express train near Kotri in Sindh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate and fix responsibility of the accident of Karachi-bound Rehman Baba Express train near Kotri in Sindh.

According to the PR sources here on Friday, all bogies and locomotive of the train derailed near Kotri, though all passengers and staff remained safe.

The PR started rescue operation and alternative arrangements were made to facilitate passengers.

The PR spokesperson said that train operations would not be distributed and all trains from Karachi would be operated according to the schedule.

The inquiry committee will present its report in 24 hours to the PR chairman. The Railway administration has said that responsible persons would not be spared.

