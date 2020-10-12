UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inquiry Committee Probing Corruption Against Officer Of HDA Seized Master Record Of Last 3 Years

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 09:36 PM

Inquiry committee probing corruption against officer of HDA seized master record of last 3 years

The inquiry committee probing allegations of corruption against a senior officer of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) visited the authority's office on Monday and seized the master record of the last 3 years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The inquiry committee probing allegations of corruption against a senior officer of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) visited the authority's office on Monday and seized the master record of the last 3 years.

The official sources informed that the committee, led by its chairman Additional Secretary Jamaluddin Jalalani and members Director Sindh Master Plan Abdul Waqar and Karachi Development Authority's Abdul Qadeer Mangi, also took away the files of 2 particular housing schemes.

Earlier on October 9 the Sindh Secretary Local Government suspended HDA's Director Planning and Development Control Bashir Awan under charges of financial irregularities.

The secretary had given 10 days to the committee to complete the probe.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Corruption Hyderabad October Government Housing

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, foreign ambassadors discuss ways of ..

23 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers develop ‘biodegra ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s non-oil external trade reaches AED551 ..

23 minutes ago

Phase III clinical trials of Russian adenovirus-ba ..

53 minutes ago

Govt strongly believed in practical services: Aami ..

2 minutes ago

Traders urged to follow Anti-COVID SOPs

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.