Inquiry committee probing corruption against officer of HDA seized master record of last 3 years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The inquiry committee probing allegations of corruption against a senior officer of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) visited the authority's office on Monday and seized the master record of the last 3 years.

The official sources informed that the committee, led by its chairman Additional Secretary Jamaluddin Jalalani and members Director Sindh Master Plan Abdul Waqar and Karachi Development Authority's Abdul Qadeer Mangi, also took away the files of 2 particular housing schemes.

Earlier on October 9 the Sindh Secretary Local Government suspended HDA's Director Planning and Development Control Bashir Awan under charges of financial irregularities.

The secretary had given 10 days to the committee to complete the probe.