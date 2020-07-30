Inquiry committee set up to investigate deaths of Islamabad zoo animals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A high-powered investigation committee has been set up by the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) to probe into the deaths of animals of Islamabad Marghazar Zoo

The inquiry committee, to be chaired by MoCC Additional Secretary Joudat Ayaz, would look into the causes of the recent deaths of the zoo animals including lions, ostrich birds and other animals, if any, the ministry media focal person and deputy director Muhammad Saleem said on Thursday.

The Islamabad High Court had assigned the responsibility to the Islamabad Wildlife Management board to ensure safe and harmless shifting of the zoo animals to the wildlife sanctuaries.

But, it has been brought into the notice of the ministry that deaths had occurred due to bad management regarding the shifting of the zoo animals and poor feeding arrangements about which the ministry was seriously concerned, terming it intolerable and inhumane, the ministry official said.

"However, the probe body has been tasked to fix the responsibility for deaths of the animals and propose disciplinary actions to be taken against those found responsible for the deaths," Muhammad Saleem said.