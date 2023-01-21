UrduPoint.com

Inquiry Committee To Probe Killings Of A SU's Bus Driver, Resident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has formed an inquiry committee to probe killings of a Sindh University's bus driver and a resident of Hyderabad in separate incidents on January 20.

According to the office orders issued here late Friday night, SP Headquarters Anil Haider would head both the committees.

ASP Aleena Rajper, CIA Inspector Munir Abbassi, SHO Baldia police station Ziad Noonari and SHO GOR police station Nizamuddin Shaikh are members of the committee.

According to the police, the first killing occurred in the limits of PS Baldia in which the Varsity's bus driver Ghulam Ali Gann of age 50 years was shot dead on Friday morning.

In the second incident, a 35 years old resident of Peon Colony, Raja Mirani, was killed while walking on a footpath adjacent to the Secretariat of HDA on Friday afternoon.

The SSP directed the committees to employ their professional investigation skills to solve the murder cases.

The officials would have to submit the progress report to the SSP office on daily basis.

