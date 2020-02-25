UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inquiry Directed Into Fire Incident At Kohat Education Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:01 PM

Inquiry directed into fire incident at Kohat education office

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to conduct inquiry into fire incident in primary section of the district education office

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to conduct inquiry into fire incident in Primary section of the district education office.

Accompanied by Station House Officer (SHO), Kohat Development Authority (KDA) Akhtar Ali, focal person Haji Waheed, Public Relations Officer Muhammad Ayaz Bangash, Ziaullah Bangash paid visit to the district education office and inspected the site of the incident.

He directed the SHO to conduct transparent inquiry into the incident and bring all facts to light. He also took round to female education office and directed the officers to ensure recruitment of successful FTS candidates on merit at the earliest.

Related Topics

Fire Chief Minister Technology Education Visit Kohat SITE All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

World Spay Day observed at UVAS

4 minutes ago

All resources being utilized to save forests, DFO ..

50 seconds ago

NA body takes strict notice on universities' issue ..

52 seconds ago

RCB confiscates five truckload goods of encroacher ..

53 seconds ago

Pak HC pays courtesy call on President, PM of Sri ..

55 seconds ago

Ukrainian Crew of Quarantined Diamond Princess Lin ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.