Inquiry directed into fire incident at Kohat education office

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to conduct inquiry into fire incident in Primary section of the district education office.

Accompanied by Station House Officer (SHO), Kohat Development Authority (KDA) Akhtar Ali, focal person Haji Waheed, Public Relations Officer Muhammad Ayaz Bangash, Ziaullah Bangash paid visit to the district education office and inspected the site of the incident.

He directed the SHO to conduct transparent inquiry into the incident and bring all facts to light. He also took round to female education office and directed the officers to ensure recruitment of successful FTS candidates on merit at the earliest.