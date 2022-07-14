Inquiry held on death of two sewer men in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Home Department ordered inquiry into death of two sewer men who died of suffocation while cleaning gutter couple of days ago.

As per initial proceeding, Khan Garh Police have booked Chief Officer Municipality. Secretary Local Government and Community Development appointed Administrator of District Council an inquiry officer to probe into the incident that devoured lives of two labourers on the spot. The officer was directed to forward facts finding report after fixing responsibility in backdrop of the death.

According to rescuers, two sewer men were cleaning a manhole in Rohealianwali. All of sudden, a worker fell unconscious due to suffocation into the hole. It triggered the other fellow named Mona to move into the hole to find the situation.

But he too underwent immense suffocation and lost his unconscious. Local people informed Rescuers who rushed to the site and recovered the dead bodies of the both sewer men from the manhole.