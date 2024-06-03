Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff suspended-Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has initiated high level inquiry into mistreatment of a patient at Mian Rashid Hospital causing his (patient) death while all the staff visible in a video circulated on social media have been suspended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has initiated high level inquiry into mistreatment of a patient at Mian Rashid Hospital causing his (patient) death while all the staff visible in a video circulated on social media have been suspended.

This was pointed out by Provincial Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah while taking to newsmen during a presser on Monday.

The Health Minister said strict notice has been taken over the gory incident wherein a patient was pushed on wheel chair from emergency ward to open area in hospital.

The patient was lying unattended the whole night in critical condition and later breathed his last.

The Health Minister said the relatives of the deceased can also file FIR of the case and strict action would be taken in accordance with the law.

He said the department would initiate action against the responsible persons on basis of findings of the report of inquiry committee.