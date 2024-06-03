Open Menu

Inquiry Initiated Into Mistreatment Of Patient At Mian Rashid Hospital, Staff Suspended-Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff suspended-Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has initiated high level inquiry into mistreatment of a patient at Mian Rashid Hospital causing his (patient) death while all the staff visible in a video circulated on social media have been suspended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has initiated high level inquiry into mistreatment of a patient at Mian Rashid Hospital causing his (patient) death while all the staff visible in a video circulated on social media have been suspended.

This was pointed out by Provincial Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah while taking to newsmen during a presser on Monday.

The Health Minister said strict notice has been taken over the gory incident wherein a patient was pushed on wheel chair from emergency ward to open area in hospital.

The patient was lying unattended the whole night in critical condition and later breathed his last.

The Health Minister said the relatives of the deceased can also file FIR of the case and strict action would be taken in accordance with the law.

He said the department would initiate action against the responsible persons on basis of findings of the report of inquiry committee.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Media Rashid FIR All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World ..

Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships

59 seconds ago
 Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammuni ..

Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammunition

1 minute ago
 Capital Police arrest accused with mobile phones s ..

Capital Police arrest accused with mobile phones snatched from Saudi Citizens

1 minute ago
 Alert level raised for Philippine volcano after 'e ..

Alert level raised for Philippine volcano after 'explosive eruption': volcanolog ..

1 minute ago
 Drug seized in Karachi's Korangi Area, accused arr ..

Drug seized in Karachi's Korangi Area, accused arrested

9 minutes ago
 India praises vote conduct with Modi tipped to win

India praises vote conduct with Modi tipped to win

9 minutes ago
Unpacking T20 Cricket World Cup

Unpacking T20 Cricket World Cup

9 minutes ago
 IHC acquits PTI founder, Qureshi in cipher case

IHC acquits PTI founder, Qureshi in cipher case

9 minutes ago
 SAU played key partner role during 56th Mango Fest ..

SAU played key partner role during 56th Mango Festival

9 minutes ago
 AB de Villiers defends Babar Azam against mocking ..

AB de Villiers defends Babar Azam against mocking of his English on social media

23 minutes ago
 Highlighting historic decrease in inflation, Tarar ..

Highlighting historic decrease in inflation, Tarar reaffirms govt's commitment t ..

17 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 4 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 4 paisa against Dollar

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan