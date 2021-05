Inquiry initiated into misuse of coronavirus vaccine in Mardan: Jhagra

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has initiated an inquiry about misuse of COVID-19 vaccine in Takht Bahi, Distrct Mardan.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra in a statement said that District Health Officer ( DHO) Mardan has been suspended after receiving reports of misuse of COVID-19 vaccine in Takht Bahi, District Mardan.

" We have taken immediate action. DHO Mardan has been relieved of his post with immediate effect; he will be suspended and an inquiry initiated. Two additional individuals have also been suspended", he said.

Jhagra said that provincial government has a zero tolerance policy towards any misuse of public vaccine, in any form; pilferage, or out of turn vaccinations.