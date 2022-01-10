Inquiry into reservations on recruitment of nurses continues: Jhagra

KP Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that inquiry into reservations and questions regarding the recruitment of 481 nurses over fixed pay for the newly merged districts (NMDs) was continued

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that inquiry into reservations and questions regarding the recruitment of 481 nurses over fixed pay for the newly merged districts (NMDs) was continued.

Speaking on the floor of the provincial assembly here on Monday, he said the inquiry committee will present its report next week. The report he said would also be shared with the media.

The provincial minister said that recruitment has been made on the basis of merit and tribal candidates were first priority for it as the government wanted to provide employment to the educated and skilled youth of the newly merged districts.

He said that the lack of recruitment will be harmful for the people of tribal districts and will paralyze health structure in the region.

He said that they had signed the outsourcing of 10 healthcare facilities in different districts including NMDs to provide better medical facilities to the people of far-flung areas.

These health facilities, he said are included Category A Hospital Wana, Category C Hospital Mashti Mela, Category D Hospital Kohistan, Category D Hospital Bazaar Zakha Khel, Category D Hospital Razmak and others.