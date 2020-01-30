UrduPoint.com
Inquiry Launched Against Protocol Officers For Taking Bribe

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:51 PM

Inquiry launched against protocol officers for taking bribe

Anti-Corruption departments have launched investigation against higher officials in Foreign Affairs office for allegedly taking bribe against issuance of permits to foreign embassies to import food items, beverages, and vehicles

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Anti-Corruption departments have launched investigation against higher officials in Foreign Affairs office for allegedly taking bribe against issuance of permits to foreign embassies to import food items, beverages, and vehicles.The investigation agencies have sought all related record and receipts from the relevant section of the Foreign Office.The decision has been taken after receiving complaint against a protocol officer for charging heavy amount from embassies officials for issuing permits of importing tones of liquor on the Names of diplomats.It is pertinent to mention here that the senior officers act cause losses worth billions of rupees by issuing vehicle, food and beverage permits to foreign embassies in Islamabad.The sources at the foreign office told this correspondent that the decision of inquiry was taken after receiving complaint against protocol officer DCP Adeel Pervaiz.

The protocol officer was allegedly involved in issuing illegal permits to foreign embassies for purchasing food, beverages, and vehicles and extracted millions of rupees.The officer has allegedly transferred the money earned through corrupt means to foreign banks.

The sources said that there were many other senior protocol officers who remained involved in issuing illegal permits to different embassies.The sources further said that the foreign embassies staffs have to make several visits to the foreign office if they don't pay bribe for their work.

The practice is not only against the foreign office protocol but waste of time by the honorable embassies.Under Vienna Convention, foreign embassies have tax exemption on food, beverages, and vehicles import. For this purpose, the ministry of foreign officer's protocol section issued a special letter.

