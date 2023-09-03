Open Menu

Inquiry Marked Against School To Involve Kids In Protest Against Price Hike

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :In response to a recent protest by private school children against the rising prices of electricity and petroleum products, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of education Chaudhry Saeed Ahmed has taken decisive action by marking an inquiry against the school administration for compelling minor students for protest.

The protest, led by innocent children from a private school Al-Asr in Gaggumundi, included the display of placards expressing their concerns about inflation, particularly regarding electricity and petroleum product costs.

The viral footage of this protest on social media caught the attention of Chaudhry Saeed Ahmed, prompting him to issue a directive for an immediate inquiry.

This inquiry, set to conclude within two days, has been entrusted to Deputy Education Officer of Burewala, who will investigate the matter thoroughly.

CEO Education has expressed concern over the alleged involvement of the school administration in compelling innocent children to participate in the protest, a violation of departmental rules.

The protest amid heat could harm the health of minor students, he pointed out.

